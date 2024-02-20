Bug the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Bug, the embodiment of canine charm and affection. This male dog is a delightful blend of sweetness and eagerness to please. His knack for easy retrieval and return from his enclosure showcases his cooperative spirit, while his impeccable leash manners and handler focus make him a pleasure to walk alongside. Although Bug may indulge in light jumping, he swiftly responds to gentle guidance, displaying his willingness to learn and adapt. A true outdoor enthusiast, Bug thrives in the dog park, joyfully exploring every obstacle with boundless energy. While his excitement may shine through in playful jumps, he’s quick to settle with clear cues and positive reinforcement. Bug’s love for chasing toys and sniffing around knows no bounds, bringing him sheer delight in the simplest of pleasures. Despite initial nerves, his playful demeanour shines through once he feels comfortable, exuding joy and enthusiasm in every interaction. To foster harmonious connections, clear and consistent communication is key-redirecting jumps, reinforcing focus, and providing ample sniffing opportunities. With love and guidance, Bug is poised to become your loyal and cherished companion, enriching your life with his unwavering devotion and infectious spirit.

Bug

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: White / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

