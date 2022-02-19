Coconut the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Coconut is a shy cat with a big heart. It may take a little while for her to get to know new faces, but once she is comfortable around you, she is a total lap cat. She will often come over to you to demand some attention and affection!

It will be important for Coconut’s forever home to have a quiet space where she can go to be by herself while she builds up her confidence. It will also be ideal for Coconut to be adopted by someone who can recognize feline body language and behaviours.

Coconut had some dental work done to extract her teeth, but she is doing well and all that will really change for her is a bit of a modified diet. We will be happy to provide all information about Coconuts dental work!

If you’re a patient person with a lot of love to give, Coconut might be the right fit for you. She is a gentle soul looking for her forever home to show her some love.

Coconut

Age: 8 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

