Tiger the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Tiger, a gentle soul in need of love. Tiger’s world was turned upside down when he lost the certainty of a home and other social companions. He comes from an overcrowded home, where he had little interaction with humans, but is good with cats. Recently, he has been through too many changes, too much uncertainty.

Tiger takes his time to warm up to new faces and situations. This cautious gentleman loves resting quietly while observing the world around him with intense curiosity. While Tiger may not rush to interact, he’s a keen observer and will watch you closely as you speak to him gently.

Now, Tiger is slowly learning that gentle hands bring comfort, not fear. We’re working on positive association techniques, helping him see that love and kindness are always within reach. One thing he already knows? He loves being brushed- it’s his little moment of peace.

Tiger is a cat who appreciates calmness and consistency. He would thrive in a quiet home with another friendly cat to show him the ropes, or he can be adopted with one of his longtime feline friends – Sweetie, Fluffy, or Pinky – who also came from the same situation. His ideal home would be one that values quiet moments and offers him the patience he needs to blossom.

He’s been through so much, but with patience and love, Tiger has the chance to finally find the safe and stable home he deserves. Could that be with you?

Tiger

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 11 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

