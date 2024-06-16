Recipe for Harissa-Spiced Chickpea Salad from Chef’s Plate

Dive into the vibrant flavours of North Africa with Chef’s Plate‘s spectacular Harissa-Spiced Chickpea Salad, balanced perfectly by a creamy mustard dressing and paired with the richness of hard-boiled eggs. This delightful dish is a burst of colour and taste, with protein-packed chickpeas and tender sweet potatoes spiced with a warm harissa blend, all nestled on a bed of fresh baby spinach. The salad is then adorned with juicy tomato pieces and luscious crumbles of feta cheese, creating a symphony of textures. The hard-boiled eggs add a comforting, homey touch, while the tangy white wine vinegar in the dressing cuts through the creaminess of the mayonnaise, ensuring each bite is as satisfying as it is healthy. Whether you’re seeking a light lunch or a substantial side, this Harissa-Spiced Chickpea Salad with its bold flavours and nourishing ingredients is an impeccable choice. Follow the simple steps below to craft this culinary masterpiece in your own kitchen.

Harissa-Spiced Chickpea Salad with creamy mustard dressing & hard-boiled eggs

Ingredients:

1 tin of chickpeas

2 hard-boiled eggs

2 sweet potato

56g baby spinach

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp whole-grain mustard

1 tbsp harissa spice blend

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

¼ feta cheese, crumbled

1 tsp garlic salt

1 tomato

Directions:

1. Drain and rinse chickpeas, then pat dry with paper towels. Cut sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch pieces. To a parchment-lined baking sheet, add chickpeas, sweet potatoes, Harissa Spice Blend, 1/2 tsp garlic salt and 1 tbsp oil. Toss to coat. Roast on the middle rack of the oven for 18-20 min, tossing halfway through, until sweet potatoes are tender and chickpeas are lightly crisped.

2. Meanwhile, cut the tomato into 1/2-inch pieces. Season with salt and pepper (TIP: Do this directly on your cutting board.) Quarter eggs, then season with salt and pepper.

3. To a small bowl, add mayo, mustard, half the vinegar, 1/4 tsp, garlic salt, 1/2 tsp, sugar and 1 tbsp oil. Season with pepper, then whisk to combine.

4. Plate baby spinach with tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, chickpeas and eggs arranged on top. Sprinkle with feta. Drizzle dressing over everything.