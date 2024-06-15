Poushie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Poushie’s journey has been a difficult one. In his previous home, he was a friendly and playful cat who loved petting, although he was a bit shy. Sadly, after his owner passed away, Poushie found himself in several temporary homes, which was challenging for his shy nature.

Since coming to our facility, he’s really come out of his shell. Poushie enjoys petting, treats, and playtime, but can startle at loud noises.

Poushie is a shy and cautious cat but he warms up quickly with a little food! Once you win his trust he is a gentle giant who loves rolling over for pets and has a purr like a bandsaw 🙂

Poushie needs a quiet and stable home where he can feel safe and secure. He thrives with patient and understanding companions who can give him the time and space he needs to come out of his shell. A home without a lot of noise or sudden movements would be ideal for him.

Can you offer Poushie the loving, stable home he deserves? With your love and patience, Poushie is sure to become a sweet and affectionate companion. Come meet Poushie and give him the chance to be the wonderful cat we know he is.

Poushie

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 9 Years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

