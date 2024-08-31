Clawdia the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Clawdia, the reigning diva of the shelter! This fabulous feline strutted in as a stray, but don’t let that fool you-she’s pure royalty through and through.

When Clawdia first arrived, she was not amused by the whole “tiny cage and lots of change” situation. Let’s just say she made her opinions very clear. But with a little time and a lot of love, she’s transformed from a stressed-out stray into the queen bee we all adore.

These days, Clawdia is all about the good vibes. She greets every visitor with a friendly meow that says, “Welcome to my kingdom-now, where are my treats?” She’s got a lot to say, and trust us, you’ll want to hear every word of it! Whether she’s chatting about the latest gossip or giving you her royal approval, Clawdia’s got a voice and she’s not afraid to use it.

But don’t be fooled-this queen knows how to let loose! She’s got a playful side that’s just as big as her personality, and she’s even mastering some new tricks with clicker training. Clawdia’s ready to rule over a quiet home where she can be the star of the show, and in return, she promises endless entertainment, loads of love, and a little bit of sass.

Clawdia

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 3 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

