Juniper the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Say hello to Juniper! If you can’t tell from looking at her, this girl is one of a kind! Juniper loves to see people and is always jumping at the chance to go for a walk. She may need a little help learning how to walk on leash, but with a tasty treat or two, you’ll get her full attention!

Juniper is an active girl so we suggest playing fun brain games to keep her busy. If you have lots of love (and treats) to give, then Juniper will be your best friend!

To adopt this unique pup, visit the shelter today to begin the adoption process.

Juniper

Age: 7 Years old

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

To adopt this unique pup, visit the shelter today to begin the adoption process.

