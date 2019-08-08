Recent News

VELD Music Festival 2019 Wraps for Another Year (Photos)

August 8, 2019 Joel Levy Electronic, Music

VELD Music Festival at Downsview Park in Toronto has wrapped for another year. The annual Hip Hop and Electronic Music Festival celebrated its 8th year with headliners Cardi B, Kygo, Skrillex and Tiësto. Other acts included Alesso, Loud Luxury, Jaden Smith and Toronto’s own ZEDS DEAD.

The 2-day music festival has seen some shaky years recently with overdoses and bad weather putting a damper on the overall awesomeness of the event. This year, the event went off without a hitch and fans were exposed to some of the biggest names in music right now.

We sent photographer Justin Jasmins to the event to capture some of the best moments from the 2019 edition.

VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
Boogie challenging a fan from the crowd to freestyle.
VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
Alesso creating amazing energy circulate through the crowd
VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
Skrillex dropping a heavy beat and making the crowd go wild
VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
Kayzo throwing it down on the Hennessy Stage
VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
Enjoying the festival environment from above.
VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
Loud Luxury playing their classic track Body
VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
Plug Walk, I don’t even understand how my plug talk
VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
“Off-White with the Gucci, I might mix-match”
VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
Zeds Dead had the energy on another level 🔥
VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
“I ain’t worried ’bout you, I’ma do what I do And I do my thing, do my thing”
VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
Lil Baby rapping one of his biggest hit “My Dawg”
VELD Music Festival 2019 at Downsview Park in Toronto
Thank You VELD 2019, can’t wait to see what next year brings!!

 

For more images from VELD Music Festival 2019, please visit our Facebook Page.

 

 

