VELD Music Festival 2019 Wraps for Another Year (Photos)

VELD Music Festival at Downsview Park in Toronto has wrapped for another year. The annual Hip Hop and Electronic Music Festival celebrated its 8th year with headliners Cardi B, Kygo, Skrillex and Tiësto. Other acts included Alesso, Loud Luxury, Jaden Smith and Toronto’s own ZEDS DEAD.

The 2-day music festival has seen some shaky years recently with overdoses and bad weather putting a damper on the overall awesomeness of the event. This year, the event went off without a hitch and fans were exposed to some of the biggest names in music right now.

We sent photographer Justin Jasmins to the event to capture some of the best moments from the 2019 edition.

For more images from VELD Music Festival 2019, please visit our Facebook Page.