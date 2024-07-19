VELD 2024 at Downsview Park

With less than a month to go, VELD’s 11th edition at Downsview Park, running from August 2nd to 4th, 2024, is almost here. This year’s event features over 50 artists, but the standout performance will undoubtedly be Eric Prydz’s debut of his HOLO show in Canada.

Eric Prydz, the talented Swedish DJ and producer, is known for creating live shows that push the envelope. His HOLO show is set to transform the main stage into a breathtaking visual journey. Using the latest technology, Prydz will blend stunning visuals with his music, promising an experience that festival-goers will remember for a long time.

Although other big names like FISHER, Marshmello, Alesso, Martin Garrix, and Kaskade are on the lineup, it’s Prydz’s HOLO show that’s creating the most buzz. This isn’t just another set; it’s an innovative experience that’s set to change the game for live electronic music.

Each year, VELD injects the city with incredible energy, bringing together electronic music fans for a huge summer party. With a successful 11-year history, this year’s festival is looking to be the most memorable yet. Whether you’re an electronic music lover or just looking for an amazing summer event, VELD 2024 is where you want to be.

Tickets for VELD 2024 are on sale now. For more info, visit www.veldmusicfestival.com