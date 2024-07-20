Lena the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Hello there, my name is Lena. I also go by the name Qiqi. I’m a shy but sweet cat who’s looking for a new home where I can feel safe and happy. I’ve had a bit of a rough time recently, and I think it’s time for a fresh start. In January 2023, I had a scary experience with my owner’s partner who tried to pet me without understanding that I needed my space. This made me very fearful, and even though we’ve tried to work through it, I’m still scared of him.

I know I can be a bit timid at first, but with patience and kindness, I will warm up to you. When I stayed with my owner’s friends in December 2023, I was nervous at first and even hissed a little. But after just one day, I began to relax and eventually felt comfortable enough to cuddle with them for the rest of the month. I really just need a calm, understanding environment where I can feel secure. I’m quite independent and enjoy having my own space, but I also have a loving side that shines through once I feel safe.

I’m looking for a quiet home without small children or other pets, where I can take my time to adjust and get to know you. I may not always be in the mood to be around people, but I promise that once I trust you, I’ll show you my affection in my own way. If you think you can provide a loving and patient home for me, I would be so grateful. I’m ready to start a new chapter and find a place where I can truly be happy.

Lena

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 5 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Apricot

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

