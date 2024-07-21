Recipe for Parmigiano Reggiano Ice cream

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 21st with a unique and sophisticated twist on a classic treat—Parmigiano Reggiano Ice Cream. This delightful dessert balances the creamy richness of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese with the sweetness of ripe strawberries and the bold flavours of black pepper and aged balsamic vinegar. Perfect for those who enjoy experimenting with savoury-sweet combinations, this recipe takes a couple of hours to prepare and is well worth the effort. Ideal for a special occasion or to impress your guests, this ice cream is a testament to gourmet innovation.

Parmigiano Reggiano Ice cream

Type: Dessert

Cook: A couple of hours

Difficulty: Medium

Ingredients:

500 ml whipping cream

115 g golden organic granulated sugar

115 g finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

800 g ripe strawberries chopped

freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp good aged balsamic vinegar

Directions: