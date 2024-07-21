Celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 21st with a unique and sophisticated twist on a classic treat—Parmigiano Reggiano Ice Cream. This delightful dessert balances the creamy richness of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese with the sweetness of ripe strawberries and the bold flavours of black pepper and aged balsamic vinegar. Perfect for those who enjoy experimenting with savoury-sweet combinations, this recipe takes a couple of hours to prepare and is well worth the effort. Ideal for a special occasion or to impress your guests, this ice cream is a testament to gourmet innovation.
Parmigiano Reggiano Ice cream
Type: Dessert
Cook: A couple of hours
Difficulty: Medium
Ingredients:
- 500 ml whipping cream
- 115 g golden organic granulated sugar
- 115 g finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
- 800 g ripe strawberries chopped
- freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp good aged balsamic vinegar
Directions:
- Bring the cream to the boil with the sugar, stirring constantly, then remove from the heat and add the grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, stirring until it melts. Allow to cool then scrape into a freezer box, cover and freeze overnight.
- Serve with chopped strawberries, a grinding of black pepper, drizzle of sticky balsamic vinegar and a 100% cacao & Parmigiano Reggiano wand.