Homegrown Business: Paul Donato of The Ballroom Bowl

The Ballroom Bowl has opened its newest location in Toronto. With very few places in the downtown core to experience the joy and nostalgia of bowling, The Ballroom Bowl was designed to offer just that. The bonus is its delicious food and drinks. We connected with founder Paul Donato to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

The Ballroom Bowl, with its newest location in Yorkville, offers a premium casual entertainment destination with incredible food and curated cocktails, entertainment and bowling!

What made you want to do this work?

As a businessman always looking for opportunities, I knew there weren’t any bowling alleys in downtown Toronto so we opened the first one – the first premium casual bowling spot in downtown Toronto – and now years later the second. It has become much more than a bowling alley, but an entertainment destination with incredible food, drinks, entertainment and bowling.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

The Ballroom Bowl is for everyone who wants to have a wonderful time with friends or family. Also the ideal place to gather with colleagues or host a corporate event. Bowling is for everyone!

How does the Ballroom Bowl work? Cost?

There is an incredible menu with a variety of apps, meals and awesome desserts. Also, a special cocktail menu and daily specials from Happy Hour Mondays, Half Price Appetizers on Tuesday to Half Price Kids Menu on the weekend and Half Price Sundaes on Sunday. It’s easy to book a bowling lane online. When bowling the rental shoes are brought right to the lane and you can enjoy your snacks, meals and drinks there too.

Where are you located?

We opened first at John and Richmond and are excited to have opened our second location over 10 years later at 1 Bloor Street East with another opening soon at Yonge and Dundas.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best is building! There is no worst.

Where can we follow you?

@ballroombowl_yorkville on Instagram. Book reservations and lanes at www.theballroombowl.ca

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

The Toronto Blue Jays – I love baseball!