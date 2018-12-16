Recipe for Spicy Tenderloin with Kimchi and Bacon Fried Rice

Spicy Tenderloin with Kimchi and Bacon Fried Rice – Gochujang glazed tenderloin with apple kimchi fried rice and crispy bacon bits. Gochujang, also known as “the spicy miso of Korean cuisine”, is a spicy red chili paste.

-Chef Vittorio Colacitti for duBreton Certified Humane® and organic pork

Yield: 12 to 16 pieces

Prep Time: 30 min

Cook Time: 60 min

Ingredients

-1 Tbsp. (15mL) grapeseed oil

-1 duBreton pork tenderloin (available in Organic Pork or Rustic Farm Pork)

-Salt and pepper

Gochujang marinade (recipe follows)

-1/2 cup (125mL) jasmine rice, rinsed until water is clear

-1 cup (250mL) water

-5 slices duBreton Smoked Bacon (available in Organic Pork or Rustic Farm Pork), chopped

-1 Tbsp. (15mL) sesame oil

-1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced

-1 cup (250mL) Napa cabbage, thinly sliced

-1/4 green apple, julienned

-1 Anaheim chili pepper, thinly sliced

-1 Tbsp. (15mL) fresh ginger, minced

-1/4 cup (60mL) rice wine

-2 Tbsp. (30mL) palm or granulated sugar

-1 Tbsp. (15mL) soy sauce

-2 green onions, thinly sliced

-3 Tbsp. (45mL) fresh cilantro leaves and stems, chopped

Gochujang Marinade

-1 Tbsp. (15mL) grapeseed oil

-1 shallot, finely chopped

-1 Tbsp. (15mL) minced fresh ginger

-1 small Thai bird chili, stemmed and sliced

-2 Tbsp. (30mL) brown sugar

-3 Tbsp. (45mL) gochujang paste

-1/4 cup (60mL) rice wine

-1 Tbsp. (15mL) sesame oil

-2 Tbsp. (30mL) butter, diced

Directions

Gochujang Marinade: In a skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. (15mL) oil over medium heat and cook shallot, ginger and chili for about 3 minutes or until softened. Add brown sugar and bring to a simmer. Whisk in gochujang paste. Add wine and oil; stir and simmer gently for about 8 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat and whisk in butter until smooth. Set aside to cool.

———-

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Heat oil in skillet over medium high heat. Sprinkle tenderloin with salt and pepper then sear pork on all sides. Transfer pork to rack set over small baking sheet. Spread tenderloin with Gochujang marinade and roast for about 5 minutes or until meat thermometer reaches an internal temperature 140°F (60°C). Let rest for 3-5 minutes then thinly slice.

In a small pot bring rice and water to simmer. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook for about 10 minutes or until rice is tender. Using a fork, scrape rice onto a baking sheet to cool.

In a skillet, sauté bacon until crisp then remove to paper towel-lined plate. Add sesame oil to skillet with bacon fat. Add onion and sauté for about 3 minutes or until onions start to turn golden. Stir in cabbage then apple, Anaheim chili pepper, ginger, rice wine, sugar and soy sauce; continue to sauté until cabbage wilts. Add rice and cook, stirring occasionally for about 8 minutes or until rice starts becoming golden and crisp. Remove from heat and stir in bacon, green onions and cilantro.

Spoon rice mixture into small Asian soup spoons; top each with pork slice and kimchi.

Tips: The rice can be made up to 1 day ahead. Leave on baking sheet in refrigerator uncovered.

Look for it in the ethnic or Asian food aisle or in Asian grocery stores .

For a spicier taste; add Sambal Oelek Chili Paste to hot rice mixture.