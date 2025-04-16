The Ninja Swirl by CREAMi is the latest version of the popular Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker, now with a dedicated soft-serve function. This compact, counter-friendly machine promises to turn frozen ingredients and mix-ins into cold desserts — no added sugar, no dairy required, and no complicated setup.

While soft-serve is the main feature, it doesn’t stop there. With 13 one-touch programs and six soft-serve styles — including frozen custard, fruit whip, swirled frozen yogurt, and lite ice cream — it offers a variety of frozen treats. Whether you’re in the mood for gelato or looking to create a protein-packed dessert, it provides plenty of options.

After two weeks of daily use, the Toronto Guardian can easily say: it delivers.

Simple setup, surprisingly good results

Unboxing the Ninja Swirl is refreshingly straightforward. There’s no app to sync or settings to memorize. Once assembled — in under five minutes — you’re ready to go. The biggest learning curve? Ingredient prep. Items need to be pre-frozen and slightly thawed before swirling. Too hard, and the motor struggles; too soft, and the texture suffers. But when you get it right, the results are impressive.

Healthier ice cream that still feels like a treat

Over the past two weeks, we’ve made everything from coconut–mango blends to a healthier version of the famous Ben & Jerry’s ‘Cherry Garcia’. What stands out is the ease of tailoring each batch to your dietary preferences. You control the sweetness, texture and ingredients — whether you’re vegan, dairy-free, cutting back on sugar or just looking for a lighter dessert.

We experimented with almond milk, oat milk and frozen coconut yogurt — and every combination turned out smooth and satisfying. For those aiming to boost protein, adding a scoop of your favourite powder to the mix can turn your dessert into a post-workout snack. We took full advantage of the new CreamiFit function, which processes lower-calorie, high-protein offerings, to create some delicious protein-packed options.

What works well

• Consistently creamy texture

• Great for anyone with dietary restrictions

• A healthy treat option

• Small footprint — fits easily on a counter

• Dishwasher-safe parts for quick cleanup

What to keep in mind

• You’ll need to plan ahead — ingredients must be frozen in advance

• It’s a bit loud (not unexpected, but still worth noting)

• Only makes one to two servings at a time

Final thoughts

If you’re looking for a simple way to make healthier frozen treats at home — and you’re ready to get a little creative with your creations — the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi is a worthwhile addition to your kitchen. It’s easy to use, easy to clean, and helps you skip the processed stuff without skipping dessert. While it won’t entirely replace a trip to your favourite gelato shop, it’s a fun and satisfying way to enjoy frozen treats at home, any day of the week.

If you’re ready to bring the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi into your kitchen, it’s available for $429.99 on the Ninja Canada website.