Five Minutes With: Toronto Band Shiv and the Carvers

What first started as a solo outlet for Shiv has now grown to include a group of musicians, contributing to a revamped sound that delivers hot hooks and nuanced lyrics on sex, politics, culture, and the body with aggressive prowess. It would only make sense that the band would eventually form out of the roller derby community; a home and playground for punk bands galore with Sleater Kinney, Fugazi, Green Day, and Bikini Kill soundtracking the bouts. Making up Shiv and the Carvers is Shiv Scott (she/they) on vocals and rhythm guitar, Mina Smart (she/her) on bass and backing vocals, Nicole Maxwell (she/her) on lead guitar, and Mike Wiznuk (he/him) on drums. Additionally, Annie Rowlinson of Dilly Dally has joined the band as their touring bassist.

“We have a really unique bond. This is our first release as a band together – and the first in a real recording studio – so it really reflects our live energy. Mina, Nicky, and I all met through roller derby and the skills we learned there translate into how we play music. Aggressive and agile. This is also our first release with the drums recorded live and not programmed. Mike is a powerhouse and drives the rhythm in a very intense way.” says Shiv.

Produced by Beau Cassidy (Digging Roots, Semiah Smith) and Jesse Turnbull (Dilly Dally, DEAR-GOD) at Taurus Recording in Toronto, Shiv & The Carvers are emerging with a refined sound that still reflects the live performance energy that has made them a staple in the local Toronto music scene. Since their first show post-pandemic, Shiv & The Carvers have played Canadian Music Week in 2022 at Bif Naked’s curated showcase, and have also had their 2021 single “Pick Yr Poison” included on Laura Jane Grace’s (Against Me!) House of Vans DJ Set. “Heart in a Jar” marks Shiv and the Carvers return since their first attitude-drenched single “Brat”, shared earlier this year. With their fully formed lineup, they released their debut Physical Capital EP on October 13, 2023.

Name:

Shiv and the Carvers

Genre:

Roller Skate Punk

Founded:

2021

# of Albums:

1

Upcoming Album:

Physical Capital EP

Latest Single:

Heart In A Jar

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

The Pogues

Favourite musician now:

Garbage

Guilty pleasure song:

Break Stuff – Limp Bizkit (totally not guilty, all pleasure baby!!)

Live show ritual:

A large coffee and a little “Josie and the Pussycats” inspired pump-up – we take turns asking each other “Who’s a rockstar?!” and yell-responding “I AM!!!”

Favourite local musician:

Dermabrasion – really dope industrial goth music – Kat’s voice is so freaking cool, I’m a huge fan!

EP or LP?

LP!

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl for sure

Road or studio?

Road. We love playing live! The energy can’t be matched.

Any shows or albums coming up?

We released our debut EP Physical Capital on October 13th and we played Houndsfest 2.0 (at Houndstooth on College) on October 14th!

Where can we follow you?

Bandcamp | Instagram | Youtube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Obsessed with the brunch at The Federal – get the gold standard sandwich!

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Dundas West

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Halan’s Point!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Lee’s Palace has a special place in my heart

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Kops Records