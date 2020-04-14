“Five Minutes With” International Recording Artist Matt U Johnson!

With roots in the USA & Jamaica , Matt U Johnson (MUJ) brings a new eclectic energy to the music industry at large. Blending pop, dancehall, r&b and electronic elements in his refreshing sounds, he is surely to keep your head and body moving in a club , concert venue or even in your own head phones.

Born in Staten Island, New York into a diverse background of African American and Jamaican values, he gained a love for music and began going to music school for vocal and piano lessons at 13 years of age .

His father was a spoken word and reggae artist who was in a band called Rev . Johnson and The Positive Vibes . It was MUJ’s parents who held music events and concerts with famous reggae and r&b acts such as Pablo Moses , Steel Pulse , The Force MD’s and more.

When MUJ graduated high school he went on to be a music major at Long Island University before transferring to Friends World College in London, England for international specialized studies spending time in England, Ireland, Italy, Slovenia and Austria. During those times Matt took further speech level vocal training from well known UK vocal coach Joshua Alamu.

After University MUJ returned to USA where he gained the opportunity to open for artist , Buju Banton , I Wayne, Mann , the Cataracs, Treyy G ,and also has a cameo in grammy winning band Steel Pulse’s music video ” The door of no return ” . Currently MUJ is working on a new EP & single with Latin Grammy Nominee Sito Rocks & Choclair .

Name: Matt U Johnson

Founded: 2010

Genre: Pop/ Dancehall

Latest Release: Get Up

Latest Single: Get Up

Latest Video:

Favourite local restaurant:

Messini’s

Favourite band or group as teenager:

Outcast

Favourite group or band now:

Linkin Park

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Unwell by Matchbox 20

Live show ritual:

Warming up my vocals , and drinking hot tea.

Favourite local artist:

Kardinal Official

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

I like Pasta from Terroni

Queen or College St?

I Like College Street

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

I like high park

EP or LP?

I love doing Ep’s

Early bird or night owl?

I’m a night owl

Road or studio?

I love the Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

I love Roti

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on all social media @mattujmusic on TikTok @mujmusic and my official website.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have a up coming single coming up with Canadian Hip Hop legend Choclair who happens to be from Toronto and also Latin Grammy Nominee Sito Rock’s called “Gwan Get It “ dropping soon via Sapphire/Sony Records !