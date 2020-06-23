“Five Minutes With” Local Singer-Songwriter Taya Marquis

Taya Marquis is a Toronto-based singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur with a fierce, ambitious fire. Taya has opened for Taylor McFerrin and Tinashe, co-wrote with Ke$ha, and has been blessed with in-studio mentorship sessions with Young Guru (Jay Z’s engineer) for her EP i’mperfect.

Taya’s music is a fusion of pop and R&B topped with silky, rich vocals. Her songs show both vulnerability and strength. She uses her music as an avenue for mental health advocacy, and enforces messages of self-discovery and #positiviTAY in her songwriting.

Name: Taya Marquis

Genre: Pop/R&B

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: i’mperfect EP

Latest Single: Strive

Latest Video: Strive

Favourite local Restaurant:

Chantecler (RIP!!)

Favourite band as a teenager:

NSYNC

Favourite band now:

Emotional Oranges and Lucky Daye

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Anything early Britney Spears

Live Show Ritual:

I like to soak in the energy of the space and the people around me. It’s a no-phone zone for me before a live show!

Favourite local artist:

Loony

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni!!

Queen or College St?

Queen St.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park and Riverdale

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl trying to convert to an early bird.

Road or studio?

Studio all day baby!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Butter chicken rotiii please

Where can we follow you?

YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok

Any shows or albums coming up?

Tune into my Instagram to find out when my next virtual performance is. And subscribe to my YouTube channel!