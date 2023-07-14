Five Minutes With: Alternative Pop-Rock Band Mr! Mouray

Mr! Mouray is a four-piece from Toronto featuring Simon Bedford-James (lead vocals, guitar), Nelson Pereira (guitar, vocals), Jaimie Vernon (bass, vocals), Craig Adams (drums, vocals) who have been playing in bands together for over 35 years. Some call it geezer-rock. They call it experience. The legacy to date includes three EPs, a Christmas single, and two full-length albums including the newest “What’s The Stouray”.

Mr! Mouray’s full-length record, “What’s The Stouray” (with former member David Otanez on drums) was released at the tail end of 2022 on Vernon’s Bullseye Records and made it on International Pop Overthrow Festival impresario David Bash’s best-of list. Mr! Mouray proudly takes part in the festival each year and plans to perform extensively in 2023.

Name:

Mr! Mouray

Genre:

Alternative Pop-Rock

Founded:

2018

Last Single:

Cats Can’t Fly

Last Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

The Beatles

Favourite musician now:

David Bowie

Guilty pleasure song:

Hungry Like The Wolf by Duran Duran

Live show ritual:

Getting to the venue before the soundman

Favourite local musician:

Claude Kent & Clockwise

EP or LP?:

LP – it tells the whole story

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Expect another EP in the summer

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The Gingerman on Victoria Park

What is your favourite street in your city?

Queen Street West

What is your favourite park in your city?

Rouge Valley National Park

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

C’est What

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Rotate This