Homegrown Business: Improve Your Dog’s Diet with Kabo!

Proper nutrition is part of having a healthy, and long life, so it’s not question that we should only give the best to man’s best friend! After the loss of a loved companion, Vino Jeyapalan created Kabo, to ensure that our furry friends are able to get the nutrition they need to be by our side for a long time. We spoke to Vino to learn more about how Kabo is improving the meals of dogs everywhere.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Kabo fresh dog food is a pet food brand that delivers human-grade, cooked dog food to your door, with proportions based on your dog’s profile.

Dogs are like snowflakes, no two are alike. That’s why we tailor your dog’s meal plan based on their age, breed, activity level, and ideal weight—so their portion is made for your dog’s exact needs. Your first order is a 2 week trial box that helps you transition your dog to their new Kabo meals and if your dog doesn’t love it, we offer free returns – no questions asked.

All of our recipes are formulated by expert pet nutritionists with a strong background in nutritional modelling and approved by vets. They are focused on creating recipes that help your dog get all of the nutrients they require using fresh, human-grade ingredients without any of the harmful additives and chemicals found in other food options on the market. We operate on the core belief that feeding our pets well is the best approach to ensuring a long, happy life.

What made you want to do this work?

It was after I lost my 7 year old adopted chow chow, also named Kabo, to stomach cancer that left me looking for answers, and asking, “Why did this happen?”

Kabo’s untimely passing led me into researching trying to understand what factors affect the lifespan of a dog after a year of consulting with pet nutritionists the solution was simple fresh food good enough for you or I to eat. Although there are many uncontrollable variables, it became painfully evident that what I was putting into my dog’s bowl everyday had one of the largest contributions to her passing.

Alongside my co-founders we launched Kabo to turn our concern for canine health into a business that pet owners can turn to for a healthy option to feed their dogs.

What problem does this solve?

Some of the benefits you can expect after starting Kabo for your dog includes more energy, less allergies, shinier coat, better digestion (💩) , and healthier weight. Kabo helps dog owners all across Canada have a peace of mind that what they are feeding their dog is helping them live a longer and healthier life. Not to mention our food is guaranteed to win over some of the fussiest eaters!

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Concerned dog moms and dads who want to give their dog the best food. Our food is also specifically great for dog owners with picky eaters or digestion issues.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

You can visit our site kabo.co to fill out your dog’s profile and there you have the option to buy a 2 week trial box of Kabo meals. If your dog likes the food you can continue getting shipments every 2 or 4 weeks. All sent right to your door step with free shipping Canada wide.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

On our website!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

What makes us different to other fresh dog food brands?

1) We have an in-house expert pet nutritionist who formulates our meals to meet and exceed pet food standards to assure your dog gets all the nutrients they need.

2) We proportion your dog’s food to their exact needs using their profile, so no need to measure out your dog’s food. No need for any calculations. We make it simple and easy for you.

3) We lab test every batch of food that goes out for contaminations to triple check and ensure the food is safe for consumption.

4) We source all local Canadian produce and meats.

5) And we offer the convenience of free shipping to your doorstep with no minimum order or any pick up needed.

6) Don’t just take our word for it, we have over hundreds of 5-star reviews

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is hearing all the customer stories of how Kabo has changed their dog’s lives for the better and the many cute dog pictures we get!

The worst part is not being able to meet the demand for us to expand into other pet food fast enough. We’re working on coming out with cat food soon and many other pet health products. Right now we are focusing on constantly improving our current experience for customers, but that is a good problem to have!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Our food is human-grade, so it is edible and you best believe we taste test all of our recipes!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

The Good Boy Bakery is an up and coming gourmet dog treats that is guaranteed to please and also offers human-grade ingredients with no artificial colours or preservatives.