Turkey Spring Rolls by Xiao Wang and ThinkTurkey

Cooking at home doesn’t have to mean boring meals. With this week’s recipe from Xiao Wang of xiaoEats and Think Turkey of Turkey Spring Rolls, you can get all the flavour of takeout in the comfort of your own home!

Turkey Spring Rolls

Serves: 3-4

Prep time: 60 mins

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

250g turkey thigh cooked, shredded

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp five spice powder

3 tbsp canola oil

1 cup carrots, shredded

2 cups cabbage, shredded

1/4 tsp salt

1/4tsp of white pepper

2 tsp oyster sauce

1 package of spring roll wrappers, small size

1 cup enoki mushrooms

1 cup of green onion, shredded

1 tbsp hoisin sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 310 degrees F. Season the meat side of the turkey thigh with ¼ tsp salt, ¼ tsp black pepper, 5 spice, and let sit for 30 mins. Roast turkey in oven until internal temperature near the bone is 165 degrees F. Once cooked, let cool to room temperature and shred or cut into long, thin slices. In a large pan, heat 1 tbsp of oil and stir fry the shredded carrots, cabbage and turkey together. Season with 1/4 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp white pepper and 2 tsp of oyster sauce. Cook until carrots and cabbage are soft. Defrost the spring roll wrappers and assemble with the cooked filling, along with a few shreds of enoki mushrooms and green onion. In a pot, heat 2-3 inches of canola oil until the it reaches 350 degrees F. Fry the assembled spring rolls until they are golden brown (approx 4 minutes), flipping them occasionally to ensure even browning. Serve with hoisin sauce.

Tips: