“A Day in the Life” with Toronto actor Helena Marie

Most people who know Helena Marie would tell you that she’s one of their favourite people. Endlessly funny and enthusiastic, Helena has a spark that is nothing short of infectious. Whether she’s on set, in yoga class, or in line for coffee, chances are she’s making friends with someone.

Aside from being entertaining, Helena is unfailingly kind, patient and empathetic, being the person many people go to for advice, a smile or a hug. She’s someone people can count on. Throughout her early life it was clear that Helena was born to perform. From a very young age she’d sing and dance and tell jokes with a natural flair. She studied theatre after high school, even going to New York to stage manage a play. I’ve seen clips of her singing in Reefer Madness, and hope to see her onstage again very soon!

A native of Montréal, Helena is a die-hard Canadiens fan, and even starred in a music video dedicated to the Habs alongside rapper Annakin Slayd. Helena speaks both of Canada’s official languages, and before long she’ll be able to converse in a third language, as she’s currently studying Spanish. Cancun, here we come. Olé!

I met Helena after she moved to Toronto, and watching her grow as an actor has been nothing short of inspiring. Filled with optimism, drive and raw talent, Helena is someone who goes after her dreams with passion and intelligence. It’s been such a joy to see her successes over the years, from winning awards for her short film “Crazy Love” that she wrote, produced and starred in, to watching her moving performances in such hits as Supernatural and Suits. My personal favourite is probably her turn as twisted outlaw Bonnie Mudd in Stagecoach: The Texas Jack Story with Judd Nelson and Kim Coates. She steals every scene she’s in, and it’s impossible to watch her performance without grinning from ear to ear. Now, in the Family Channel series My Perfect Landing, Helena plays Whitney Cortez, a gymnastics coach and former Olympic hopeful who opens a gym with her father while trying to be the perfect single mother. It’s been so much fun to watch her create this role, and bring her heart and her humour to this show, and I’m not at all surprised that it’s been so well received.

I am so proud of Helena, and so excited to see what she does next. She never fails to surprise and impress me. As an actor, a friend, a wife, a doggy mama, and just a decent person, she brings love and integrity wherever she goes, to everything she does. The world is a better place with her in it. Of course, if you’ve met her, you already know that.

~ Written by Jason Deline

***

What ‘hood are you in?

On the Danforth! It’s the best. I’m right by the subway, have access to the best Greek food, and can walk to so many awesome parks. There are also some great cafes, bars and music venues. East Side!

What do you do?

I’m an actor! You can catch me in TV shows, movies, and voicing some cool radio and TV ads. Also I will always eat free food.

What are you currently working on?

I just got back from Montreal where I was doing some voice work, and have been finishing up a ton of ADR (Additional Dialogue Recording) for the final episodes of My Perfect Landing.

Where can we find your work?

I’m currently in a TV show called My Perfect Landing. Right now it’s airing on the Family Channel in Canada and CBBC in the UK. You can also catch me (dying) in Matchmaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement now airing on the W Network, and as a jilted wife in His Fatal Fixation on Lifetime.