Clayton the cat needs a new loving home in Toronto!

Clayton’s the shy drummer who can also play guitar … and sing. He works out, but doesn’t talk about it online. Has cool things to say, but doesn’t feel the need to post about it. Has a small, tight knit group of friends he goes to Catchella with. They go for the music though. Not the clout.

Clayton, or Clay-Clay, or Clayman, is a sweet, gentle guy who also happens to be a gorgeous gus. Bring this hunk home and suddenly your friends will want to come over again. But Clayton, despite his looks, doesn’t like being the center of attention. He’s the strong silent type who values close, meaningful relationships with a small group of friends.

Clayon likes blankets, towels, forts and cozy corners to chill in. He’s not hiding! Okay, well maybe he is technically. He just likes keeping it easy in a quiet and safe place. That is, until he hears your voice, smells the treats or sees the brush in your hand. Then he’ll come out purring, giving you head rubs and snuggles. He’s a very affectionate, but shy guy. He likes going at his own pace, and showing the love on his time. He will come to YOU.

Clayton’s ideal home is calm and quiet, with lots of cozy spots for him to hang out in. He loves warm laps and long naps, and the purrfect family will be patient with him as he warms up to them. Once he has gotten to know you, you will have the most loving and affectionate companion. He’d be the perfect company in a relaxed home environment.

For more information on Clayton, visit us at 11 River Street or contact our adoptions staff at adoption@torontohumanesociety.com.

Clayton

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 7 years 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.