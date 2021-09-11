Zephyr the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Zephyr comes with free post-adoption support!

Zephyr has had one heck of a life so far and has plenty of stories to tell. This adventurer was found living off the land, a nomad cat who hung out with other cat hippies – they preached free love (treats mostly), protested against dogs, and were often found dancing under the stars after rolling around in catnip.

Zephyr didn’t meet many humans on his journey, which means he may need a little more time adjusting than most. Zephyr takes a bit of time to warm up, but we have discovered he does love those head and back pets once he does. Zephyr does approach life cautiously but like most of us, can be motivated by food. He also loves being read a good storybook!

Zephyr, unfortunately, has Feline Leukemia (FelV), which means he will not live as long as other cats and needs to live out his life indoors as the only cat in the home. However, another FelV+ companion would be a great companion for him! Don’t worry, Toronto Humane Society staff will provide you with all the support you’ll need.

Zephyr

Age:

3 Years 4 Months

Sex:

Male

Size:

M

Colour:

Black

Spayed/Neutered:

Yes

Declawed:

No

