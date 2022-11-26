Kiko the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Kiko had a rough brush with destiny when he got hit by a car. He was brought into Toronto Humane Society by a good Samaritan, resilient Kiko snatched up his second chance and is now looking for his new home.

He is still working to trust humans and not perceive his environment as a threat, after all his recent experience was pretty traumatic.

A trainer can share some tips and techniques to help Kiko transition into his new home and enjoy his life.

Kiko

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

