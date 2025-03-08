Jelly the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Jelly is a shy but curious kitty who’s slowly learning to trust humans. Likely undersocialized, they need time and patience to feel safe in their surroundings. They’re currently getting gentle training to enjoy human touch, and continuing this at home will be important for their progress.

Jelly would do well in a calm and understanding home, ideally with another friendly cat who can show them the ropes and help them feel more comfortable. Jelly liked having a social companion in the shelter. It’s essential to let Jelly set the pace for interactions-if they feel pressured, they may react defensively. However, they’re highly food motivated, which is a great way to build trust and bond with them.

If you’re patient, gentle, and ready to help Jelly blossom at their own pace, they could be the perfect companion for you!

Jelly

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 Year 6 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

