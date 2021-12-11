Alan the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Alan doesn’t ask questions, he goes right in for the snuggles. Doesn’t matter who with or when, if there’s a chance to get cute and show someone he loves em, he is there. He likes all the cuddles, from laid-back couch cuddles, bed snuggles and everything in between. He’s low maintenance and doesn’t need hours of playtime. Give him his daily meals, lots of pets and a window to look out of and he’ll be your biggest fan!

Guess what Alan did the moment he was brought into his foster home? He hopped out of his carrier and immediately made himself at home, brushing up against his foster’s legs and demanding pets from everyone. If you’re looking for this kind of energy in your home, Alan is your guy.

Alan is looking for a home where he will get all the attention he needs and deserves. While he is super affectionate, he is not obsessed with playtime. He only likes little bits of wand chasing here and there. So if there are any young children in the home, they will need to respect Alan’s space when he needs it.

Alan is not sure about other pets right now, but once he knows, he’ll be sure to tell us. For now, slow, supervised introductions will be needed.

Age: 8 Years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

