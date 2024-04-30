Zeus the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Zeus is a bundle of energy and enthusiasm, always ready for an adventure. Despite his initial excitement, he can demonstrate excellent focus and responsiveness during indoor training sessions. He responds well to positive reinforcement techniques. With consistent training and reinforcement, Zeus is sure to excel in obedience and manners. Zeus can be sensitive to certain stimuli, especially other dogs, loud sounds and unfamiliar people.

Zeus is seeking an active and loving home where he can receive plenty of mental and physical stimulation. With his affectionate nature and playful spirit, Zeus is sure to bring joy and laughter to his forever home.

Zeus

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brindle

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

