Homegrown Business: Mahreen of How Rare

How Rare, a Toronto-based online decor boutique, is led by CEO Mahreen. Specializing in home decor, their goal is to make your living space extraordinary. The curated collection brings together unique items from Canada and around the globe, each piece telling a story and adding a touch of individuality to your home. We spoke to Mahreen to find out more about how we can transform our spaces into something truly special.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Welcome to “How Rare,” where we specialize in crafting experiences rather than just selling products! As an online boutique for home decor, our mission is to infuse living spaces with the extraordinary, offering a curated collection that transforms houses into homes. “MAKE YOUR HOME RARE WITH HOW RARE” is not just a slogan; it’s a mantra that guides us in every selection we make. Our fundamental concept revolves around exploring items from Canada and around the globe that redefine uniqueness in terms of design, style, and cultural significance. Each piece in our collection stands as a testament to the extraordinary – it’s a story, representing the individuality of each home!

What made you want to do this work?

My journey into this endeavour was sparked by a profound passion for travel and a genuine delight in collecting unique items. The sheer joy of discovering the beauty in everyday items, each carrying its charm from diverse corners of Canada and the globe, served as the catalyst for the inception of our business.

It was this appreciation for the extraordinary within the ordinary that gave birth to the concept of How Rare & to be honest, inspiration often comes from unexpected places. I stay connected to art, travel, and cultural trends as each discovery sparks a new idea or theme for our curated collections. In essence, our journey is a continuous exploration, where the extraordinary seamlessly integrates into everyday living!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

At How Rare, our mission goes beyond merely offering home decor & we believe that the world is a canvas painted with diverse talents and artistry, yet often these gems remain hidden. We envision How Rare as a single, radiant platform where these forms of talent and artistry are unveiled. Through our curated collection, we not only transform homes but also provide a spotlight for these talented creators and manufacturers. Our ambition is to be a one-stop shop, a beacon of convenience for art lovers in any form, creating a space where the extraordinary becomes accessible and appreciated.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Picture individuals with an appetite for the extraordinary, those who crave the rare and unique. We specifically cater to those who deeply appreciate craftsmanship, and cultural diversity, and seek a personalized touch in their living spaces, making our curated collections a perfect match for them.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

How Rare operates as an online boutique, providing customers the convenience to explore and purchase our unique collections from the comfort of their homes. Our exclusively designed website, not only showcases our rare finds but also provides a distinctive experience How Rare aims to offer to each visitor.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Ah, an excellent question! The Question should be: “How do you ensure the authenticity and quality of the items you source, and what sets your customer experience apart?”

At How Rare, authenticity is our guiding star, and our commitment extends beyond the pieces themselves. We employ a thorough vetting process, checking and verifying the products piece by piece. But the magic doesn’t stop there! Our dedication to customer service includes meticulous attention to packaging, ensuring your rare finds arrive not just as purchases but as treasures with smooth and efficient delivery. We strongly believe that the whole experience, from browsing our online store to getting your special items, should be delightful.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The most rewarding aspect is witnessing the happiness when a customer discovers a piece that deeply resonates with them. We love turning dreams into reality, crafting a personal haven through our unique finds. On the flip side, the challenge is navigating the intricacies of international sourcing.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Haha, well, it’s like being a detective in the world of decor, unveiling the hidden stories behind each find. Picture me as the Sherlock Holmes of unique treasures and the Miss Marple of masterpieces—solving the mysteries that transform every item into a rare and extraordinary tale!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

It wouldn’t be fair to single out just one local business, given the abundance of talent in our community, each excelling in their fields. We find inspiration in their creativity and dedication as each business enriches the landscape and motivates us to pursue excellence in our own unique way.