Toronto Guardian Monthly Spotify Playlist – August, 2021

Due to vacations this month I am a bit late with the monthly Spotify playlist but here it is none the less. It was another great month of discovering local musicians and I am so glad I get to learn about our talented music industry in Toronto.
I am always looking for new ways to promote the talented local musicians I come across so monthly Spotify playlists with songs from the bands featured the previous month are a great way to share our featured artists beyond the single article on each.
The playlists feature one song from each musician we featured the previous month in a Spotify playlist that is then shared on our website with our readers. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would appreciate it.
For our fifth edition, we have 9 songs to share from the month of August, 2021.
Enjoy!
ARTISTS
Frank Mayo – (Read Article)
EverythingOShauN – (Read Article)
EMA – (Read Article)
Kirty – (Read Article)
James Baley – (Read Article)
The High Loves – (Read Article)
Gabriella Verdugo – (Read Article)
Just Rickie – (Read Article)
shy kids – (Read Article)