Toronto Guardian Monthly Spotify Playlist – August, 2021

Due to vacations this month I am a bit late with the monthly Spotify playlist but here it is none the less. It was another great month of discovering local musicians and I am so glad I get to learn about our talented music industry in Toronto.

I am always looking for new ways to promote the talented local musicians I come across so monthly Spotify playlists with songs from the bands featured the previous month are a great way to share our featured artists beyond the single article on each.

The playlists feature one song from each musician we featured the previous month in a Spotify playlist that is then shared on our website with our readers. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would appreciate it.

For our fifth edition, we have 9 songs to share from the month of August, 2021.

Enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ARTISTS

Frank Mayo – (Read Article)

EverythingOShauN – (Read Article)

EMA – (Read Article)

Kirty – (Read Article)

James Baley – (Read Article)

The High Loves – (Read Article)

Gabriella Verdugo – (Read Article)

Just Rickie – (Read Article)

shy kids – (Read Article)