“Five Minutes With” Hip Hop Artist EverythingOShauN

EverythingOShauN was born to immigrant parents of Nigerian and Jamaican descent, widely regarded as two of the most influential nations of the world. With Bob Marley and Fela Kuti being the music forefathers along with the influence of the Toronto sound, EverythingOShauN naturally brings a blend of melodic, bold and carefully thought-out soundtracks. These sounds are pulled from his determination, his aspirations and deep reflection with the help of producer and brother, Xpress aka DJXP.

His debut project, Until Now premiered in March 2016 to positive acclaim from a growing global fanbase and was featured on several Spotify & Apple Music editorial playlists and storefronts. The follow up, Almost Everything dropped in August 2017 to an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and media alike for its cohesion and brevity. The album received features from notable publications such as Noisey, Complex, Now Toronto and Exclaim Magazine and was spotlighted on playlists with huge fan bases.

In November 2018, EverythingOShauN unveiled his third project, Everything Over Everything Else – culminating elements and styles from previous work all while continuing to please fans and media. While being featured on multiple official playlists, it also saw the release of the flawless visual accompanying one of the standouts songs, Lowry.

The following year saw the release of two singles. Most notably, EverythingOShauN would see his single, Load MGMT carried into The 2019 NBA Champions, The Raptors’ regular season games thanks to the team’s official DJ, 4Korners. It also remains a mainstay on the Made In Toronto show on Toronto’s top radio station, Flow 93.5.

EverythingOShauN started the year 2020 off to a running start and did not slow down. Tracks like Come and See & Queen, Odinma & Worldwide lead up to the Maybe It’s Nothing Maybe It’s Everything album release in November to which OShauN hit the 1Million Stream mark before the year ended. For 2021, EverythingOShauN released the mellow Nothing Is Stopping Everything EP and that is only the beginning. Expect more, soon.

Name: EverythingOShauN

Genre: Hip Hop / R&B / Afro

Founded: Put out Music Professionally since 2016

# of Albums: 5 Projects

Latest Release: Nothing Is Stopping Everything (EP)

Latest Single: RENT FREE

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

Jay Z

Favourite musician now:

I have a lot of favourite musicians to he honest but if I’m forced to choose today I’d say Kanye. He’s just one of my favourites of all time. But if you ask me tomorrow I might say Burna Boy & Wizkid, But then the next day I might say Drake & The Weeknd.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Somewhere Over The Rainbow by Judy Garland

Live Show Ritual:

workout – I just like to break a sweat and really get my conditioning ready before performing. It also helps with my anxiety or excitement that I like to burn out before I get to the venue.

EP or LP?

EP – I like EPs because they’re short, concise and I can enjoy them quickly.

Early bird or night owl?

night out I don’t sleep my creative mind won’t allow me to sleep.

Road or studio?

Studio because it’s home

Any shows or albums coming up?

RENT FREE Single out now, WOJ video out now, New EP entitled “Everything Is Right Here” coming later this year

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

Any Jamaican restaurant that has good Jerk

Favourite local artist:

The BLK LT$, Shi Wisdom , Staasia Daniels, Ebhoni

Favourite Street:

Lakeshore.

Favourite Park?

High Park.

Favourite Music Venue?

Mod Club (Virgin Mobile)

Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?

ROTI!

