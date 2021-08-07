Sophia the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

With a cute button nose and her melt-your-heart stare, Sophia will be charming you with her sweet personality in no time.

At 16 years old, Sophia is looking for a home where she can just cat nap and enjoy herself.

A quiet home, with no other high energy pets, would be great for Sophia so she can just enjoy her stress-free retirement.

Sophia is loving and a sweet soul. She is hoping to find her forever home where she can feel safe and cared for.

Sophia is currently taking daily medication to keep her feeling her best. We’re more than happy to discuss Sophia’s treatment plan and provide information and support to any questions you may have.

Sophia would make a wonderful pet to anyone, and if you’re looking for a pet that you don’t have to worry about getting into too much mischief, you don’t have to look any further! At 16, Sophia’s curious cat years are behind her. She’d much rather spend an afternoon cuddled up and getting some zzz’s.

Age: 16 Years 3 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

