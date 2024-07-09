Echo the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Echo! A high-energy, rambunctious pup who cannot wait to meet her forever family! Echo is hoping to join a family that can provide plenty of opportunities for play and fun and also help her work on her basic obedience skills. Echo would greatly benefit from opportunities for mental enrichment including food puzzles and foraging games. She would likely do well a different settings as long as adopters can give her the patience and space to work on adjusting to her new situation. Echo would be a wonderful dog for a family who is interested in signing her up for training classes to help her work on her basic obedience and provide socialization opportunities.

To learn more about this incredibly deserving girl, please visit the THS and speak to an adoption agent today!

Echo

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 9 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

