Sabo the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet the absolute sweetheart that is Sabo! His friendly nature is infectious, and he radiates positivity wherever he goes. He adores people and makes friends instantly, thanks to his gentle disposition and welcoming demeanour. Sabo is a robust, strong dog who enjoys his fair share of exercise and outdoor activities. Whether it’s long walks, hikes, or playing fetch in the park, Sabo is always ready for an adventure. His energy is boundless, and he’ll keep you motivated to lead an active lifestyle.

Sabo thrives in a loving environment where he can receive ample attention and be an integral part of the family. He’d do best in a home with a fenced yard where he can stretch his legs and enjoy outdoor playtime. Due to his initial shyness, a calm and patient household willing to give him the time and space to acclimate would be ideal.

Sabo

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

