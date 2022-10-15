Lola the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Lola we’re told from the community she came from, is about 2 years old. She’s a medium sized dog, about 35 pounds.

She had a litter of pups a couple months ago, but wasn’t a great Mom and struggled taking care of them properly. The puppies also went into rescue.

Lola is quiet and shy in new situations, but is an incredibly sweet dog and very social with people and pets once she gets to know everyone better.

She is a medium energy dog, and loves to be outdoors, so a home with a backyard where she can hang out and watch the world go by, or run off her zoomies would be the best housing match for her.

Also a family that enjoys outdoor adventures, having their dog by their side would make this girl so happy. A couch potato family is not for her.

Lola doesn’t have any behaviour issues, but would benefit from professional training, as all dogs would, so she can learn more confidence in new introductions and just grow to be the best version of herself she’s able to be.

We’re not seeing any separation anxiety with her, but a home where someone works from home or has someone home most often would be best, as she really loves hanging out with her people. Leaving her behind for a 9 hour work day, with someone popping in mid-day is not the life we’re looking for, for this particular dog. Or if you work those hours, during the week, if you would consider daycare for her, then that may be an option.

Lola is a stunning dog with beautiful bi-eyes that everyone comments on.

She’s going to be an amazing dog for her adoptive family.

FROM HER FOSTERS:

Lola is a terrific girl.

She’s smart, very quiet, very gentle and good on a leash.

She’s very inquisitive and likes to stop and smell everything on our walks. She likes to be outside as much as possible. She just goes to the door and sits down.

She’s also getting over shyness.

She’s house trained and shows no aversion to her crate

As of today, though our protocols could change tomorrow, we are still moving forward with adoptions. Our process has changed from some of the previous elements: We are a registered animal welfare organization, so we are deemed an essential service. All paperwork completed online, video home visits, meet and greets outside respecting social distancing, leashes/collars/supplies wiped down and disinfected (GermiCide 3 wipes), disinfectant on the dog prior to handoff (Aqueos wipes for dogs)

To note: the above description is relevant to this dog in his current & previous setting. Home changes & adopter personalities can bring out different behaviours not previously seen. We also do not claim, endorse, suggest or hint at, that any of our dogs are hypoallergenic, low shed or no-shed.

Adoption fee includes: spay/neuter, deworming, defleaing, Core vaccines & rabies, dog food, nose to tail health exam, toys, collar & leash, food & water dishes, poop bags, Go home preventative based on season, custom engraved dog tag.

For Mattie’s Place’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

