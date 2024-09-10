Mac the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Mac is a very sweet dog who absolutely adores his people. He LOVES playing ball, chewing his kong, spending time with dogs he knows and taking long naps. He enjoys exploring new places and meeting new people. He is good on leash and loves a slow- to medium-paced walk that allows him to sniff and explore. His favourite thing to do on walks is find a good bush that he can walk underneath to get a full body massage. He is very happy on car rides and watching the world pass by from the window. He does very well with a consistent schedule and clear directions/expectations. He currently goes to work in a store every day and quietly naps away the day behind the counter in his bed.

He can be overly excitable and/or reactive with dogs he doesn’t know to varying degrees, but can have dog pals to play with and be around once he gets to know them. He has had private training to help his reactivity and that training has been incredibly helpful.

Mac would excel best in an adult only home without other animals so he can be the centre of attention. He is a big boy and his enthusiasm for life is equally as big. He would benefit from a fenced in yard where he can enjoy lots of outdoor time to play ball, lounge and nap in the grass.

Mac is allergic to beef and chicken, so needs to remain on a specific diet in order to manage these allergies.

Mac

Breed: Bulldog, American, Mix

Age: 5 Years old

Sex: Male

Size: XL

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.