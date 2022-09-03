Frodo the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Frodo is a beautiful long-haired companion who always wants more petting. He loves to be pet on his ever-so-fluffy white chest (rolls on his back as soon as I come through the door), temples, under his chin, likes to have the tip of his ears rubbed between thumb and finger. He purrs a lot. He likes to play with a wooden back scratcher, wand toys, laser pointer, and “scratching hand under a blanket”. He never bites or scratches human hands. When he is not playing, he lies down on my lap, or on my desk between me and my keyboard, when I work, where he definitely gets a lot of petting. He likes to poo “standing up” (front paws on litter box, see picture). He was a little nervous at first, but even when hiding he liked to be pet and purred a lot. He can be carried around in our arms.

Frodo

Age: 1 Year 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Orange / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

