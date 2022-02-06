Date Night Spaghetti alle Vongole by Chef Michael Angeloni

For this week, Chef Michael Angeloni shared with us this ‘Date Night Spaghetti alle Vongole’ to try for Valentine’s day!

This spaghetti dish is perfect for a date night meal because the shellfish is just sexy and luxurious. This isn’t something you probably cook on the regular, so it is a special occasion type of pasta. Plus, ever since the lady and the tramp movie, slurping spaghetti just seems so romantic!

Date Night Spaghetti alle Vongole

Serves: 1 bowl to share for 2

Time: 30min

Ingredients

– 2lbs fresh clams, cleaned and rinsed

– 2pc anchovies fillets, optional

– 2 garlic cloves, lightly smashed

– 12 sprigs parsley picked, save the stems

– 1tsp dried chili flakes, more if you like it hot

– 1 lemon

– 4oz dry white wine

– 2Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

– 250g dried, spaghetti. I like Benedetto Cavalieri brand if you can find

– 2Tbsp dried breadcrumbs, lightly toasted with a touch of olive oil

Directions:

1. Fill the large pot with water and place on the stove on high heat.

2. In the meantime, heat the skillet over medium heat. Add in the olive oil, then the smashed garlic, anchovies (if desired) and let fry for 1-2min to infuse. Then add the chilli, followed by the clams and the parsley stems, toss well.

3. Now turn up the heat, add in the wine and cover.

4. Cook the clams for 5-6min or until the clams open. Once the water is boiling add in a good pinch of salt and drop the pasta and cook as directed or until desired al dente texture.

5. Pour the clam mix into a strainer saving the juice. Add the juice back to the pan with the cooked pasta and cook over medium heat for 2-3 min until sauce is nicely coating the pasta.

6. Pick the meat from the clamshells and add to the pan. Chop the parsley leaves and toss with the pasta, season with salt and some lemon juice to taste.

7. Plate up in individual portions or 1 dish to share (much more romantic) sprinkle with the breadcrumbs and a drizzle of olive oil.

Enjoy!