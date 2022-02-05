Hazel the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Hazel is the fun-loving social butterfly you’ve been secretly or not-so-secretly wanting in your life. Her name is pretty, and so is she, but this gal isn’t afraid to get her paws dirty if it means having fun and getting wild. Curious and playful and always up for an adventure, she is ready to burst into your life, tail wagging and paws flailing, and love you forever.

Hazel is looking for someone with experience with large, energetic dogs like her. They will need to have the time, energy and patience to continue her training and help her gain confidence.

While Hazel is your walking sidekick, she also fancies herself an investigative journalist. When she is out, she can become hyper-focused on things around her and pull towards them. This includes squirrels and even other dogs. She’ll need you to help her navigate her instincts. Don’t worry, we will fill you in on everything you need to know!

Hazel is a friendly girl outside the home, pulling or not pulling. She loves meeting new people, and her foster parent takes her on the TTC without issue. Hazel makes friends with everyone! She will just need a little help on her walks.

Hazel currently lives happily in an apartment, but she would do best in a home with a yard and lots of space to burn off her energy. She is looking for a calm, committed family who can handle her size, her energy, and her need for adventure. She does not have much experience with children or other pets. Considering Hazel’s prey drive, it might be best if she were the only pet in the home. If there are other pets in the home, all introductions will need to be slow and supervised.

Hazel is the sweetest girl. She loves making new friends with humans and is always up for an adventure. She becomes attached to those she trusts and will forever be your loyal companion. All she needs is a committed family to show her the ropes and help her be her best self!

Hazel

Breed: Retriever / Labrador / Mix

Age: 2 Years 3 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

