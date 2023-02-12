Chocolate Caramel Valentine’s Day Cake by Mazola

If finding enough time to celebrate Valentine’s Day is not an issue then Mazola’s Chocolate Caramel Valentine’s Day Cake is a must for expert bakers! Made with cocoa powder, coffee and vanilla extra, it’s the petit plaisir for a night out or night in for newly official or longly-tenured couples!

Chocolate Caramel Valentine’s Day Cake

Ingredients:

● 3/4 cup cocoa powder

● 2/3 cup hot coffee

● 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

● 1-1/3 cups sugar

● 1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

● 1 teaspoon Fleischmann’s Baking Powder

● 1/2 teaspoon salt

● 2 eggs

● 1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon Mazola Vegetable Oil

● 1-1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

● 1 cup buttermilk

For Caramel Sauce:

● 1/2 cup sugar

● 2 tablespoons Crown Lily White Corn Syrup

● 1 tablespoon water

● 1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon heavy cream

● 1 tablespoon butter

● 1/2 teaspoon salt

● 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

For Caramel Pastry Cream Filling:

● 1 cup whole milk

● 3 egg yolks (save egg whites for Caramel Swiss Meringue Buttercream Icing)

● 1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon sugar

● 3 tablespoons Fleischmann’s Corn Starch

● 1 tablespoon butter

● 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

● 1/4 cup Caramel Sauce

For Caramel Swiss Meringue Buttercream Icing:

● 3 egg whites

● 1 cup sugar

● 1-1/2 cups butter, softened

● 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

● 1/2 cup Caramel Sauce

Directions:

For the cake:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Grease and flour two 9-inch or three 7-inch cake pans; set aside.

3. Combine cocoa and coffee in a small bowl, stirring until cocoa is dissolved; set aside.

4. Stir together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a mixer bowl until combined.

5. Beat eggs, oil, vanilla and buttermilk together in a separate large bowl until well mixed; add to flour mixture.

6. Beat on medium-low speed until blended, scraping sides and bottom of bowl occasionally.

7. Beat for 1 to 2 minutes until smooth.

8. With the mixer running on low speed, stream in the coffee mixture until combined.

9. Pour batter evenly into pans.

10. Bake for 23 to 26 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean.

11. Let cool on a wire rack for about 15 minutes before removing cakes from pans.

12. Let cakes cool completely, approximately 1 hour.

For Caramel Sauce:

1. Combine sugar, corn syrup and water in small saucepan.

2. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring occasionally.

3. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking until mixture turns to an amber colour, about 10 minutes.

4. Remove from heat; carefully stir in cream. (Mixture may bubble up a bit.)

5. Whisk in butter until it is melted.

6. Stir in salt and vanilla extract.

7. Note: If sauce is too thick after adding cream and butter, heat over low heat until smooth, stirring occasionally.

8. Transfer sauce to a microwave-safe container.

9. Chill until cool and thickened.

For Caramel Pastry Cream Filling:

1. Heat milk in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat until hot; remove from heat.

2. Whisk egg yolks together in a medium mixing bowl.

3. Stir in sugar and cornstarch.

4. Slowly pour about half of hot milk into egg yolk mixture; whisking constantly until blended.

5. Pour remaining milk into egg yolk mixture; whisk until smooth.

6. Pour milk mixture back into saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly.

7. Remove from heat; strain mixture into a clean bowl; stir in butter and vanilla.

8. Place plastic wrap directly on the surface of the custard.

9. Refrigerate until cool and thick.

10. Once chilled, stir in 1/4 cup Caramel Sauce; return to refrigerator until ready to use.

For Caramel Swiss Meringue Buttercream Icing:

1. Whisk egg whites and sugar in large mixer bowl.

2. Fill a medium saucepan with a few inches of water; heat over medium-high heat.

3. Place mixer bowl on top of saucepan to create a double boiler.

4. Make sure water in pan does not touch the bowl.

5. Heat egg white mixture, whisking occasionally, until it reaches 155 ̊F to 160 ̊F.

6. Remove from heat.

7. Whip egg white mixture on high, using whisk attachment, until stiff, glossy peaks form, and the outside of mixing bowl returns to room temperature.

8. Add butter, a few tablespoons at a time; beat on medium-low speed until blended.

9. Stop the mixer and swap the whisk for the paddle attachment.

10. Add 1/2 cup Caramel Sauce; beat icing until silky smooth.

Assembly:

1. If necessary, trim the tops of each layer so they are flat (not domed).

2. Place one layer on serving plate.

3. Spread a thin rim of icing, about 1/2 inch-wide, around outside edge of the top of the cake. OR, pipe the icing using a pastry bag fitted with a round piping tip about 1/2 to 3/4-inch in diameter.

4. If making a 2 layer cake, fill ring with filling; spreading evenly.

5. If making 3 layers; use half of filling each time.

6. Place top layer on cake.

7. Spread a thin layer of icing over top and sides of cake to seal in any crumbs; refrigerate 15 to 20 minutes.

8. This will make the cake and filling more stable, so the remainder can be more easily frosted.

9. Frost top and sides of chilled cake.

10. Use any remaining frosting to pipe on decorative details, if desired.

11. Return frosted cake to refrigerator at least 1 hour before serving.

Recipe Tips:

* Caramel Sauce may be made up to one week in advance, and stored in refrigerator. When ready to use, slowly reheat so that sauce is fluid, but not hot.

** Caramel Pastry Cream Filling may be made up to 3 days in advance and stored in refrigerator.