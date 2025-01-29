“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Performing Artist Amy Keating

If you have ever seen mask work in theatre, then you know that it requires an actor to imbue every moment with implicit emotion and physical intention to transcend the unmoving mask and create the characters you get to experience in front of you. I met Amy Keating on Talk is Free’s production of, ‘I, Claudia’, a mask show where all the characters are played by a single actor and in this case, Amy. Her work was captivating and when I think back on that show, I just see her, not even the masks, connecting with the characters and creating a world that still elicits feelings in me today.

Since then I have gotten to build a friendship with this dynamo and to be able to support her growth as an actor, creator, producer and advocate for performance has been a privilege. She approaches her craft with the same intensity she approaches life, unflinching in her pursuit of authenticity, connection and equity. To get to watch her do her thing is to see her transform and bring something no one else could to every role she takes on.

To me, she is the best of what theatre can be.

-Written by Lindsay Dagger Ribas, Costume Designer, close friend and collaborator of Amy

Which ’hood are you in?

I’m in the Queen West neighbourhood in Toronto and live in an Artscape condo with my partner Mitchell and our two doted-upon Shakespeare cats, Rosencatz and Guildenpurr.

What do you do?

I’m an actor, writer, producer, and all-around self-employed artist. Also, I’m a founding member and Artistic Associate with Toronto’s award-winning immersive theatre company, Outside the March.

What are you currently working on?

Currently, I am acting in Talk is Free Theatre’s production of For Both Resting and Breeding at a residential home in Toronto during the month of January.

After our Toronto run, we are touring the show to Kyoto, Japan in February 2025, and I cannot WAIT.

This month, I am also excited to be workshopping a new, soon-to-be-announced Outside the March project that will be premiering this summer.

Aaaaand I’m currently in training to become a certified Barre instructor, so get ready to plié, Toronto!

Where can we find your work?

You can peep me on a number of TV shows, including Ginny and Georgia, Reacher S2, and Murdoch Mysteries. Follow my acting work, adventures, and general shenanigans on Instagram. And keep an eye on the Outside the March website for our two upcoming shows this season and an exciting announcement.

