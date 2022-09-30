“Five Minutes With” alternative pop artist, SOHLO

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, SOHLO is an Independent Artist who has been creating his own music since 2015. Since he was a child, SOHLO has been surrounded by music. His father was the frontman in a band and would play demo tapes for him cruising around together in his old beat-up band wagon…this is when his passion for music began to grow. He took that inspiration and began playing music with his friends in high school, where he discovered his voice as an artist. His music is a time capsule; each song is a memory of an experience in his life bringing authenticity to his work. Drawing inspiration from a vast variety of genres & artists, SOHLO writes, records and produces his own music, in his basement studio that he built with his father. SOHLO hopes that one day his passion will inspire people to follow their dreams and never give up because nothing is impossible in life.

Name:

SOHLO

Genre:

Alternative Pop

Founded:

SOHLO started in 2018

# of Albums:

I haven’t released a full album yet, just a 5 song EP Recently called “After Love”

Latest Single:

Libertine

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Michael Jackson and Prince

Favourite musician now:

For sure The Weeknd, Drake and Post Malone

Guilty pleasure song:

Ocean Drive by Duke Dumont

Live show ritual:

10-minute Meditation (minimum)

Favourite local musician:

Drake and The Weeknd

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Both…it really just depends on my schedule.

Road or studio?

Studio!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | SoundCloud | Website

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

The Keg

Favourite street in your city:

Cunningham Dr…I grew up there. Such great memories…both my elementary school and my high school are on Cunningham Dr

Favourite park in your city:

North Maple Regional Park. I spend a lot of time there with my friends and family. It’s a beautiful place for a nice nature walk/hangout.

Favourite music venue in your city:

Budweiser Stage (it’s in Toronto…I don’t think we have any music venues in Maple)

Favourite music store in your city:

Cosmos music