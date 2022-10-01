Tyson the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Tyson is your typical hound dog. He follows his nose and will counter surf a good steak given an opportunity.

Tyson will benefit best with the help of a professional trainer or somebody well-versed in hound dogs, to help him find a better balance between following his nose and paying attention to his handler and surroundings.

He’s kind and sweet and gentle and is independent rather than velcro.

Tyson loves the company of other dogs and does really well with them, so can share his home or be an only dog.

If another dog comes at him in a reactive way, Tyson will stand his ground. He is not an aggressive dog on any level, but he’s not going to submit to a dog that comes in too hot.

He is cat tested and doesn’t bother with the cats he’s met one on one.

Tyson did live in a home with a older child, and did wonderfully before joining our rescue.

Tyson is a really great dog and he’s full of kindness and wants to give and receive love.

Tyson is a small dog. Weighing in at maybe 30 pounds. He looks bigger in his pictures than he actually is. He’s knee height to the average person.

He would need someone that works from home or is home most often, as he isn’t used to being left alone and until that confidence is built up, there could be separation anxiety. Also, as a hound dog, a home with shared walls is likely not a great option, as hounds can be vocal, and he will hound dog Howell, when he gets excited or is overly happy.

Tyson will need an active family, that can satisfy everything hound dog. He’s the perfect outdoor adventure partner.

Tyson really is a great dog, that just needs the right home setting and handler to help him grow into a terrific adult dog.}

Tyson

CHARACTERISTICS: Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses

COAT LENGTH: Short

HOUSE-TRAINED: Yes

HEALTH: Vaccinations up to date, spayed/neutered.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH: Other dogs, cats, children.

FROM HIS FOSTER:

Tyson is a very sweet dog. He warms up quickly to strangers and accepts everyone.

Tyson is housetrained, and will go to the door when he needs out.

He goes into his crate easily both during the day when necessary as well as at bedtime. He sleeps quietly through the night.

He does whine on occasion and is vocal when his favourite person leaves. He can be distracted with play or treats.

Tyson knows sit and is working on come and stay. He pulls on leash; a bit less when wearing a harness.

Tyson is curious and not overly anxious, but new things occasionally startle him.

He does want to chase squirrels and rabbits.

Tyson loves his stuffies, especially the soft and squeaky ones. He has not chewed or shown interest in slippers, socks or other household items.

Adoption fee includes: spay/neuter, deworming, defleaing, Core vaccines & rabies, dog food, nose to tail health exam, toys, collar & leash, food & water dishes, poop bags, Go home preventative based on season and a custom engraved dog tag

For Mattie’s Place’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

