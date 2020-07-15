“A Day in the Life” with Toronto author Amy Stuart

Amy Stuart is someone who wears many hats – hockey coach, teacher, writer, activist, wife and mother. She wears all those hats with an enviable dedication and ease. We live in the west end of Toronto but Amy was born in the east end. She’s lived in many parts of the city over the years and is a Torontonian through and through.

Amy grew up playing hockey at Leaside and now coaches in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, one of the only women to do so. She was on the first committee to organize the Toronto Women’s March. She also worked as a high school teacher in the TDSB for many years until her writing took off and, with our three kids at home, found it a little too much to juggle. But to keep her teaching hat on, Amy founded Writerscape, an online community for aspiring writers.

Amy’s writing voice is constantly evolving and she loves seeking out new challenges to set her mind and pen to. Her newest novel is called Still Here and it launches July 7th. Our three sons and I are very proud of her.

-Bio, written by my husband Ian Stuart

What ‘hood are you in?

We recently moved from downtown (Bloor and Ossington) to Etobicoke (Royal York and Bloor). I thought it would feel far away, but it doesn’t. The trees in our new neighbourhood are so lovely.

What do you do?

I’m a writer and an educator. For years I was a high school teacher, but when my novels were published and writing took hold, it became difficult to manage both. Now I pour my love for teaching into Writerscape an online community I started in 2019.

What are you currently working on?

I wrote a series of novels and the final one, Still Here, will be published July 7, 2020. I’m now working on a new novel, something different. It’s a mystery and I’m excited about it. No title yet!

Where can we find your work?

All of my novels are available in bookstores. You can learn more about me and find links to my books at www.amystuart.ca.