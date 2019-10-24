Print Matters: Blissfully Blended Bullshit by Rebecca Eckler

Blissfully Blended Bullshit is a witty, engaging, refreshingly candid chronicle of a modern family’s journey as they blend households. We follow Eckler as her partner and his two children move in with her and her daughter. Then, thanks to a reverse vasectomy, they add a baby to the mix. Readers go along for the ride in this poignant, often hilarious tale, as everyone attempts to navigate their new roles: the children, the in-laws, the exes, the ex-in-laws, and even the dog.

Lighthearted and intimate, this is an indispensable story about a family determined to make blended splendid, and the juicy truth of what it’s really like behind closed doors in what is rapidly becoming a typical family makeup. Still, if Eckler had to blend again, would she?

About the Author

REBECCA ECKLER is one of Canada’s best-known journalists and authors. She is the international best-selling author of Knocked Up, Wiped! and Toddlers Gone Wild, as well as the international bestseller How to Raise a Boyfriend. Her tenth book, Blissfully Blended Bullshit, will be released in Spring 2019. She has been a columnist at the National Post and The Globe and Mail and her work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, as well as numerous magazines and parenting blogs across North America. She is currently the Executive Editor of SavvyMom, a website for all things parenting related, and has won Best Columnist two years in a row at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards. She lives in Toronto with her daughter, Rowan, and her son, Holt. Blissfully Blended Bullshit is her latest book.

