Stepping into the wonderful world of Dr. Seuss

Fans of Dr. Seuss will be interested in exploring his world brought to life in the brand new Dr. Seuss Experience from October 26, 2019 to January 5, 2020, located at Square One Mississauga in its own freestanding building. The highly anticipated hands-on immersive experience is housed in a 15,000 square-foot space. We’re calling it the family-friendly feel-good exhibition of the year!

The visually stunning rooms at this experience bring some of the children’s book author’s most cherished stories to life taking fans to the next realm of his imaginative and colourful world. Each room offers a quote from the story and gently works in a lesson whether it be about how important we all are – regardless if we’re big or small or if it’s a science-based lesson. It’s definitely fun to wander through and recall your favourites.

Dr. Seuss (aka Theodor Seuss Geisel) wrote and illustrated more than 45 books and sold over 600 millions copies worldwide in 20 languages. His stories include such titles as Green Eggs and Ham, The Cat in the Hat, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Horton Hears a Who, and The Lorax just to name a few. In fact, Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, which was his last book (published 1990) has sold well over 10 million copies worldwide and continues to be popular — anyone else get it as a graduation gift? Several of his stories have been adapted to feature films and musicals. And whether we realized it or not as kids, the colourful and imaginative world of Dr. Seuss stories cleverly included subtle life lessons. I still find myself referencing his quotes to get me through some days!

At the Dr. Seuss Experience expect to find surprises everywhere! Some are obvious but not all so take your time to explore. No spoilers but here are just a few of the themed rooms:

Oh, The Places You’ll Go! is the centrepiece of the exhibition with a maze created with thousands of colourful balloon sculptures. It acts as a hub for exploration directing you to another room as you take your steps.

The Sneetches have left their Beaches and have landed in this room and they’re everywhere! How many do you see? Infinite numbers we’re guessing.

Horton Hears a Who will be one of the most, dare we say, instagrammable as guests find themselves in a room full of beautiful pink clovers. But listen closely to find which clover has a Who calling for help.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The twinkling lights of the festive season are in this room that features surprise activities to get you into the holiday spirit.

The Lorax offers a choice to pay the Onceler, or not. The decision is yours to make and what follows is the result.

The Dr. Seuss Experience offers families and fans of all ages a chance to take a fun journey with opportunities to explore the universally accepted messages that are at the heart of the children’s stories.

This is the world premiere of the exhibition and will roll-out in the coming months and years in cities across North America with new interactive rooms added at each location. Tickets are available through their official website www.experienceseuss.com. Timed entries. No pets, no strollers. And yes, you’ll be exiting through the incredible gift shop.

Here are some of my favourite Dr. Seuss quotes:

“You’re off to great places. Today is your day. Your mountain is waiting. So get on your way.” ~ Oh, The Places You’ll Go!

“A person’s a person, no matter how small.” ~ Horton Here’s A Who!

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~ The Lorax