“A Day in the Life” with TO Startup Fashion Week host Jay Chevery

Here’s one way to describe Jay Chevery; if you’ve met him, you’ve liked him. He has, without a doubt, this rare charming ability to have everyone around him feel very comfortable and special. Why? Some would say his genuine curiosity in the human form, others could say it’s for his million dollar smile.

When it comes to his career, him and his team at Majyc Moment inc. bring in a high level of determination when it comes to creating the perfect ambiance for their event. Everything starts from a concept, an idea, an image. And then follows their artistic thread. Jay, with his performer mindset, always adds a unique flair to the production and the overall experience for the guests. Whether it’s for an outdoor festival, an upscale wedding or a Gala, through the past decade, he fine tuned his craft and plans on expanding his projects Canada wide.

Always surreal to see the ads of projects you worked on since inception
In my humble opinion, Walt Disney will forever be one of the most creative minds. It also has certainly been an inspiration in my career, when it comes to strong will and determination.
Out and about, in Montreal, at the launch of a web series
BTS with Majyc Moment’s Artistic Director, Vanessa Cusson.
One of my many TO roadtrips. I always felt a strong belonging to this city.
This line of work often means discovering the beautifully green province that is Quebec – here in Chicoutimi, Saguenay.
On stage before hosting the 30th Gala Méritas at my former high school. Back in 2004, when I was part of that Gala, I remember telling myself that one day, I would be the one on stage hosting this evening. And there I was, years later, doing just that.
Enjoying the summer in L.A.

What ‘hood are you in?

East end of Montreal, RDP

What do you do?

Founder of the event planning services company Majyc Moment inc. and the Majyc Moment inc. Talent Agency. MC for various events.

What are you currently working on?

Hosting the Toronto Startup Fashion Week, held this Friday October 25th.

Where can we find your work?

On our website.

 

 

