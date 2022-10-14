“Five Minutes With” Canadian singer/guitarist, Chad Ross

“Skull Creator” is the new solo record by Canadian singer/guitarist C. Ross, better known as Chad Ross, who currently fronts Toronto psych-rockers Comet Control (Teepee Records). The new record features eight genre-straddling songs of American-tinged folk-rock while hinting at Ross’s fuzzy psych-rock past. Recorded, produced and mixed by Joshua Wells (Lightning Dust, Destroyer, Black Mountain) at the Balloon Factory in Vancouver, British Columbia (the home studio of Dan Bejar of Destroyer), the new album “Skull Creator” was written at first as a solo acoustic project. When Destroyer’s Joshua Wells joined in on both drums and keys and Isaiah Mitchell (Earthless, Golden Void, the Black Crowes) on guitar, with Aaron Goldstein on pedal steel, the project morphed into a sweet psych-folk adventure.

Ross has spent years navigating the Canadian music scene as the singer/ guitarist for heavy psych rockers Quest for Fire (Teepee), solo acoustic as Nordic Nomadic (Blue Fog, Teepee), and a member of legendary garage rock band The Deadly Snakes (In the Red) and a touring member of Vancouver’s Pink Mountaintops. Get your hands on his newest project which branches off from these influences and shows his maturing songcraft into the psych-folk territory. “Skull Creator” is available as an LP co-release on Atlanta’s Echodelick Records, Canada’s Noise Agony Mayhem and Australia’s Ramble Records. Available digitally on Party Product Records.

Name:

C. Ross

Genre:

Psych-folk-rock

Founded:

2021

# of Albums:

3 solo albums under ‘Nordic Nomadic’, First album solo under C.ROSS

Latest Album:

Skull Creator

Latest Single:

Wrong Side of the Sky

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Jimmy Page

Favourite musician now:

The late great Clarence White

Guilty pleasure song:

AC/DC – Heatseeker

Live show ritual:

Light beer and dad weed

Favourite local musician:

The late great Dallas Good

EP or LP?:

LP

Early bird or night owl? :

Up at the crack of dawn

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

The Record ‘Skull Creator’ is available on Echodelick Records (u.s.), Noise Agony Mayhem (Canada) and Ramble Records (Australia)

Where can we follow you?

Twitter | Bandcamp | Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

The late great La Hacienda

Favourite street in your city:

Dunn Ave. in Parkdale. I lived on this street for a big chunk of my time in Toronto. Lots of fuzzy and foggy memories of my party days, and it’s where my amazing wife and I first lived together. Also best Roti proximity.

Favourite park in your city:

Etienne Brule Park. It’s a lovely trail along the Humber River in Baby Point. One of the best places to stroll in the city, when you want to forget that you live in the city.

Favourite music venue in your city:

It’s always the Horseshoe.

Favourite music store in your city:

Guitars: Paul’s Boutique. Records: Pandemonium in The Junction for the folk and country section. Rotate This for everything else.