Mazola shared with us this delicious recipe for Fresh Sweet Potato Salad with Honey Parmesan Dressing, a vibrant mix of creamy sweet potatoes, crisp vegetables, and savoury bacon. Tossed in a tangy-sweet Honey Parmesan Dressing, it’s a crowd-pleasing dish perfect for make-ahead meals.
Fresh Sweet Potato Salad with Honey Parmesan Dressing
Serving Size: 6 to 8 servings
Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Ingredients:
For the Salad
- 3-1/2 pounds fresh orange-fleshed sweet potatoes (medium-sized)
- 1 medium white onion, thinly sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 3/4 cup thinly sliced celery
- 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
For the Honey Parmesan Dressing
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup Mazola® Canola Olive Oil Blend
- 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Bring 4 quarts salted water to a boil in an 8-quart saucepan.
- Add sweet potatoes (unpeeled); return to a boil.
- Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 to 30 minutes, just until fork tender. Do not overcook.
- Remove potatoes from water, let sit until cool enough to handle.
- Peel, halve lengthwise, and slice potatoes 1/4-inch thick.
- Combine with onion, bell pepper, celery and bacon.
- Toss with Honey Parmesan Dressing.
- Cover and refrigerate several hours or overnight.
- Toss before serving.
For the Honey Parmesan Dressing
- Combine all dressing ingredients in jar with tight-fitting lid.
- Cover and shake well.