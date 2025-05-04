Recipe for Fresh Sweet Potato Salad with Honey Parmesan Dressing from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this delicious recipe for Fresh Sweet Potato Salad with Honey Parmesan Dressing, a vibrant mix of creamy sweet potatoes, crisp vegetables, and savoury bacon. Tossed in a tangy-sweet Honey Parmesan Dressing, it’s a crowd-pleasing dish perfect for make-ahead meals.

Fresh Sweet Potato Salad with Honey Parmesan Dressing

Serving Size: 6 to 8 servings
Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients:

For the Salad

  • 3-1/2 pounds fresh orange-fleshed sweet potatoes (medium-sized)
  • 1 medium white onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 cup thinly sliced celery
  • 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

For the Honey Parmesan Dressing

  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/2 cup Mazola® Canola Olive Oil Blend
  • 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions:

  1. Bring 4 quarts salted water to a boil in an 8-quart saucepan.
  2. Add sweet potatoes (unpeeled); return to a boil.
  3. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 to 30 minutes, just until fork tender. Do not overcook.
  4. Remove potatoes from water, let sit until cool enough to handle.
  5. Peel, halve lengthwise, and slice potatoes 1/4-inch thick.
  6. Combine with onion, bell pepper, celery and bacon.
  7. Toss with Honey Parmesan Dressing.
  8. Cover and refrigerate several hours or overnight.
  9. Toss before serving.

For the Honey Parmesan Dressing

  1. Combine all dressing ingredients in jar with tight-fitting lid.
  2. Cover and shake well.

 

