Gnocchi with a Tasty Boscaiola Sauce

Chef Gianni Ceschia of Culinary Studio shared with us his delightful recipe for Potato Gnocchi with Boscaiola Sauce. You can follow chef Gianni on “L’arte di Cucinare” on OMNI television to learn more about his amazing recipes.

Boscaiola Sauce

Serves 6

Ingredients:

-1 oz or 28 gr. dried porcini mushrooms, soaked in lukewarm water, drained. Filter water with a paper towel and reserve

-6-8 oz or 165-220 gr. assorted mushrooms, oyster, white or shitake, sliced

-5 oz. or 140 gr. peas frozen

-1 link sausage, casing removed and crumbled

-4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

-4 Tbsp. onion, chopped

-1 clove garlic, minced

-½ cup or 125 ml. white wine

-3 cups tomato sauce

-2 Tbsp parsley, chopped

Directions:

1. In a saucepan over medium-high heat add Evoo, onion and garlic and cook until translucent. Add crumbled sausage and cook 3-5 minutes.

2. Add the peas and mushrooms and cook until all the juices have evaporated. Add white wine and let evaporate.

3. Add the reserved mushroom water and reduce by half.

4. Add the tomato sauce and simmer for 10 minutes. Adjust to taste with salt and pepper.