Toronto born and raised with Guyanese roots Chef Devan Rajkumar (aka Chef Dev) is an on-air food expert, restaurateur, Culinary Ambassador for Just Soup/MEMA Foods International and a guest judge on Fire Masters (Food Network Canada)

Island Sweet Potato Shrimp Curry by Chef Dev

Ingredients:

1 580ml jar Chef Dev’s Just Soup Island Sweet Potato

1 pound Black Tiger Shrimp 16-20c, peeled, deveined, tail off

1 large onion, finely diced

1” piece of ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp curry powder

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp garam masala

1 scotch bonnet or habanero pepper

3 tbsp ¼ cup water

½ tsp kosher salt, to taste

½ tsp black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp grapeseed oil

Garnish:

1 lemon, wedged

1 tbsp cilantro, roughly chopped

Directions:

Heat grapeseed oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add shrimp to the pan, season with salt and pepper and sauté for 1-2 minutes or until golden brown on both sides. Remove shrimp from the pan with the resting juices into a bowl and set aside.

Using the same cooking vessel on medium heat add onion and cook until translucent. Then add ginger, garlic, curry powder, turmeric, garam masala, the desired amount of hot pepper and sauté for several minutes until ginger and garlic begin to caramelize.

Add the Island Sweet Potato Soup and deglaze the pan, then add water and reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10-12 minutes. Add shrimp back to the pan and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary.

Garnish with lemon wedges and fresh cilantro when serving.